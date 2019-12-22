Roman Reigns' Dog Food Shower and the 10 Most Cringeworthy WWE Moments of 2019

6 of 10

The Hell in a Cell match for the Universal Championship between Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt ended in a referee stoppage. Yes, you read that correctly. The most storied, dangerous and unforgiving gimmick match in WWE history ended because a referee thought Rollins had gone too far in his beatdown of the challenger.

Just to hammer home how stupid a booking choice this was, remember that this is the same gimmick match in which The Undertaker threw Mankind off the roof of the steel structure and through an announce table, then chokeslammed him through said roof and 20 feet to the mat below. Barbarism has always played a major role in the match. That is its appeal. People tune in expecting to see two guys beat the unholy hell out of each other.

WWE Creative knew this, but found themselves booked into a corner.

The Fiend had become such a popular character, selling a boatload of merchandise and dominating social media, and management had no choice but to capitalize. It booked him in the match with Rollins despite having no clear way of getting around the fact that neither could lose because it had its sights on a rematch in Saudi Arabia on Halloween. So, instead of coming up with a way to get out of the match before the pay-per-view, it booked an epically bad pay-per-view main event finish that infuriated the crowd and nearly destroyed the aura Wyatt had created for its persona.

Luckily, the creative, third-generation star was able to recover and left Crown Jewel with the Universal Championship, a title he still holds as the year comes to an end.