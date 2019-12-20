Grizzlies' Ja Morant on Missed Dunk Attempt over Kevin Love: 'He Was in the Way'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant had a blunt explanation for nearly making Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love the victim in one of the most filthy slam dunks in recent memory.

"He was in the way," Morant said of Love, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "Don't get no cool points for no missed dunk."

In the first quarter of the Grizzlies' 114-107 loss to the Cavs on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena, Morant built a head of steam at the top of the key. Rather than going around Love, he attempted to jump over the 6'8" forward.

Love took his brush with fate in stride:

A player's reputation can recover from getting posterized, but it might follow him for the entirety of his career. Ask a group of NBA fans what they remember of Brandon Knight, and some will undoubtedly think of DeAndre Jordan's alley-oop dunk on Knight in 2013.

Going forward, anybody who sees Morant driving to the basket should make sure he has all of his affairs in order.    

