Kevin Love Jokes Ja Morant Almost Ended His Career with Viral Dunk Attempt

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 21, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 20: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 20, 2019 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies did not respect his elder Friday night.

Morant nearly posterized Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Kevin Love during the Cavs' 114-107 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and Love humbly credited Morant after the game:

Love did top Morant in the box score, though, posting 21 points and 13 rebounds to the 20-year-old's eight points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Morant, though, came close to tying a franchise record with his performance:

Morant has executed other highlight-reel dunks this month:

And he proved his dunking acumen while still at Murray State:

Morant is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 23 starts.

The 10-19 Grizzlies look to have nailed their lottery pick.

