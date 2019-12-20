Kevin Love Jokes Ja Morant Almost Ended His Career with Viral Dunk Attempt

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies did not respect his elder Friday night.

Morant nearly posterized Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Kevin Love during the Cavs' 114-107 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and Love humbly credited Morant after the game:

Love did top Morant in the box score, though, posting 21 points and 13 rebounds to the 20-year-old's eight points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Morant, though, came close to tying a franchise record with his performance:

Morant has executed other highlight-reel dunks this month:

And he proved his dunking acumen while still at Murray State:

Morant is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 23 starts.

The 10-19 Grizzlies look to have nailed their lottery pick.