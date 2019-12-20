Cowboys' Dak Prescott off Injury Report vs. Eagles Despite Sprained Shoulder

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited again in practice Friday with his sprained right shoulder, according to the team's injury report, but the absence of a listed game status indicates that the 26-year-old will play Sunday.

Prescott had already told reporters on Thursday that he'll "be good to go" for the Cowboys' game at Philadelphia. Both squads are 7-7, and Dallas can clinch the NFC East for the second straight season by defeating the Eagles.

"I'm getting better, simple as that," Prescott added. "Mobility, function of it, it's all improving. That's the key. That's the goal. ... It's just annoying. I mean, it's nagging. Definitely dealt with a lot more pain, so it's just annoying."

Prescott hadn't been throwing at all in practice earlier this week but showed improvement Friday:

Prescott has been dealing with a sprained left wrist and index finger injury in his throwing hand, both of which he suffered in Week 14 against Chicago, but he played through them last week and led the Cowboys to a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

During Fox's broadcast of the Cowboys-Rams game, Troy Aikman reported that Prescott had disclosed to him pregame that "he's got a hairline fracture on the tip of that index finger." The 2016 fourth-round pick threw for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 15-of-23 passing—season-lows for Prescott in terms of completions and attempts in a game.

The Mississippi State product mentioned to reporters Thursday, too, that he dealt with something similar to his shoulder injury "every other week" in college but never missed a game as a result. That durability followed him to the NFL, as he has never missed a regular-season start.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson each spoke to Prescott's toughness on Friday:

Prescott and the Cowboys annihilated the Eagles 37-10 in their first meeting on Oct. 20, and Dallas only needed the two-time Pro Bowler to complete 21-of-27 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception in order to do so. He also rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Overall this season, Prescott has 4,334 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 65.5 completion percentage alongside 235 yards and three touchdowns on 48 rushes.

The Cowboys need the best Prescott can give them if they hope to play postseason football in back-to-back years for the first time since the 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns.