Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Mavericks Not 'Actively' Pursuing Grizzlies Veteran

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are not "actively" pursuing a trade for Memphis Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala, nor do they have plans to do so, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Iguodala has not played this season after an offseason trade to Memphis from the Golden State Warriors.

Stein noted Dallas had interest in the 2015 NBA Finals MVP in the summer:

Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com reported in July the Mavericks offered wing Courtney Lee and a second-round pick for Iguodala. However, per Fisher, the Grizzlies did not want to take on Lee's $12.8 million salary.

Dallas is off to a strong start, sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference at 18-9 behind second-year star Luka Doncic and 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis. Though the Mavs feature intriguing talent, they do not have much championship experience, though veteran guard J.J. Barea has won a ring.

Iguodala played a vital role in Golden State's historic run from 2015 to 2019, one that saw the Warriors reach five consecutive NBA Finals and win three championships. He accepted a reduced role, making just 21 regular-season starts over the past five years.

The Warriors traded the 35-year-old in July as the team brought in 2019 All-Star D'Angelo Russell on a max contract while attempting to replace two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Iguodala reportedly wanted to receive a buyout rather than suit up for the rebuilding Grizzlies. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in September that Memphis was "refusing" to entertain buyout talks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier this week Memphis is intent on finding a trade partner for Iguodala:

He is under contract for the 2019-20 campaign at $17.2 million and will become a free agent after the season.