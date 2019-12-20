Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Expected to Play vs. Jets After Knee Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was removed from the injury report ahead of the team's Week 16 game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Smith-Schuster was a full participant in Friday's practice and is set to return from a four-game absence that stemmed from a concussion and a knee injury.

The 23-year-old USC product was more conservative about his availability for Sunday:

Pittsburgh's No. 1 wide receiver was trending toward a return in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but then his practice participation decreased throughout the week and he was ultimately held out. The Steelers generated just 229 yards of offense in a 17-10 Bills win.

That defeat significantly reduced the team's margin for error to make the playoffs. It must now defeat both the Jets and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 to guarantee a berth without depending on help.

Getting Smith-Schuster would provide a major boost to those efforts.

While the 2018 Pro Bowl selection has mirror the offense's overall struggles with just 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this year, he's coming off a breakout 111-catch campaign that established him as one of the NFL's most dangerous receivers.

If he's a surprise inactive Sunday, James Washington and Diontae Johnson would once again split a majority of the looks from quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges without a true top target available.