Steph Curry Isn't Pictured in Leaked Alleged Nude Photos, Says Warriors Source

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on November 11, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Leaked nude photos alleged to be of Stephen Curry posted on Twitter early Friday reportedly don't actually show the Golden State Warriors superstar. 

"Of course it's not him," a Warriors source told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry's agent, Jeff Austin, echoed that sentiment to Alex Raskin of the Daily Mail, saying the pictures are "absolutely" not of the two-time NBA MVP.

The original Twitter post has apparently been deleted, though it spread rapidly throughout social media overnight, per Letourneau. Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley noted that obtaining private photos through hacking and distributing them is illegal and could constitute a federal crime.

Curry is currently out of the Golden State lineup after undergoing hand surgery following an injury in late October. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games before the injury.

He received a three-month recovery timetable, but the Warriors are likely to play it safe with the face of the franchise with an eye toward the future given their NBA-worst 5-24 record.

