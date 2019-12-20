Joe Burrow's High School Renames Stadium in Honor of 2019 Heisman Trophy Winner

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Fresh off winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy, LSU Tigers star quarterback Joe Burrow has received a major honor from his alma mater.

On Thursday, the Athens City (Ohio) School District announced it will rename the Athens High School football stadium in honor of its most notable alumni:

Burrow attended Athens High School and was a member of the graduating class of 2015. He led the Bulldogs to a 14-1 record as a senior with the lone loss in the state title game. He was named Ohio's Mr. Football in 2014.

He initially enrolled at Ohio State, where he earned his degree in three years, but transferred to LSU in May 2018 after losing out in a quarterback competition to eventual 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins.

He has led the Tigers to a 13-0 record this season en route to a College Football Playoff berth, shattering numerous LSU and SEC records.

During his Heisman acceptance speech, Burrow showed some love to his hometown while also pointing out the area's poverty:

More than $464,000 has been raised for the Athens County Food Pantry in the six days since Burrow's speech.

In the official announcement about the renaming of the stadium, Burrow was praised for choosing "not to speak about himself and his success but rather about our community and the challenges we face."