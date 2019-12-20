Jeremy Lin Scores 21 Points as Beijing Ducks Lose to Zhejiang Golden Bulls

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin's Beijing Ducks suffered a disappointing 112-93 loss to the Zhejiang Golden Bulls on Friday in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Ducks were slow out of the blocks and found themselves 15 points down at the end of the first quarter, and Zhejiang kept Beijing at arm's length throughout. Lin played 35 minutes, notching 21 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Lin averaged 25.7 points per game through his first 17 appearances with Beijing, shooting 48.4 percent from the field. He has been relatively quiet of late, though, scoring just 33 total points in his team's previous two games.

The Ducks pulled out victories in those two contests, but they were not able to do so this time with a modest effort out of Lin. Friday's loss marked just their second defeat in seven games.

Beijing (13-6) are back in action on Sunday when they face the Shanxi Fenjiu Loongs.