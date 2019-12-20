Giannis Reflects on Win over LeBron James, Lakers: 'I'm Not Supposed to Be Here'

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not take anything for granted.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night, and the reigning league MVP showed it meant much more to him than a win in mid-December normally would.

"I think the most important thing is to try to stay humble. When you win MVP and you win 60 games, it's hard," Antetokounmpo told reporters postgame. "You feel like, 'OK, what else?' but at the end of the day, I realize and my family realizes that I'm not supposed to be here."

The 25-year-old continued: "I wasn't the No. 1 pick. (Anthony Davis) was. LeBron (James) was. I wasn't supposed to be here. I'm not supposed to go against these two bigs, so I'm just happy that I'm here and happy that I'm going through the process and I always want to be better, do better for my team, and that's what gives me joy."

The 2013 first-round pick thoroughly dominated the Lakers with 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists—including a career-high five three-pointers:

Giannis' two brothers also suited up for the game, 27-year-old Thanasis for the Bucks and 22-year-old Kostas for the Lakers. Though they didn't log any minutes, all three Antetokounmpos swapped jerseys on the court:

The three-time All-NBA honoree made it known how much this all means to him during a now-viral MVP acceptance speech in June when thanking his family and specifically shouted out his "amazing brothers" through tears.

Given how the Bucks have looked through the first two months of the season, Antetokounmpos could very well be in tears again this June as a first-time NBA champion. The Bucks improved to a league-best 25-4 with Thursday's result over the 24-5 Lakers.