The Best and Worst Moments of Seth Rollins' 2019 in WWE

Credit: WWE.com

It's safe to say Seth Rollins had one of the most interesting years of anyone in WWE in 2019.

The Architect was riding high going into 2019 following a career year that featured two intercontinental titles and a newly established revered hero status. Both of his title reigns were remarkable and saw him elevate the belt to heights it hadn't reached in many years.

There was also a ton of talk throughout the year of Rollins potentially unseating Brock Lesnar as universal champion at SummerSlam 2018, and although it took a little longer than expected, the moment finally came at WrestleMania 35.

Despite that, Rollins slowly but surely started to see his supporters turn against him for a variety of reasons. Whether it was his poor portrayal on television or comments he made to the media about All Elite Wrestling and Jon Moxley, he went from being a fan favorite to the most despised man on the Raw roster.

Regardless of his falling-out with the fans, he had his fair share of highlights throughout 2019, including two reigns with the Universal Championship and multiple pay-per-view main events. With a shot at the United States Championship coming up on Monday, he's on track to close out the year as hot as he started it.

All in all, these are the moments that defined Rollins' 2019—for better or for worse.