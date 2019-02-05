Seth Rollins Injury Update, AEW Makes Giant Offer to WWE Star, More in Roundup

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rollins Reportedly Resting Back Injury

Universal Championship No. 1 contender Seth Rollins is reportedly nursing a back injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co), the ailment Rollins is dealing with is not serious to keep him out of his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar.



Rollins won the Royal Rumble match last week before getting attacked by Lesnar the following night on Raw.

The Kingslayer did not appear on this week's episode of Raw, as WWE instead played a video recapping Lesnar's multiple F5s on Rollins from the week before.

Since Rollins isn't currently involved in a storyline aside from his rivalry with Lesnar, settling into a non-physical role in the coming weeks may be the best possible move from WWE's perspective.

Lesnar only appears sporadically as it is, so there is plenty of incentive for WWE to get Rollins completely healthy so he is ready and able to do whatever is needed of him in the weeks leading up to the match against Lesnar at WrestleMania.

All Elite Wrestling Reportedly Courting Top WWE Star

All Elite Wrestling already made a big splash by signing Chris Jericho, but they may be targeting another big star to help anchor the new promotion.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, AEW has reportedly made an "outstanding" offer to a current, big-time WWE Superstar that is "almost too good to turn down."

No specifics were offered regarding the identity of the Superstar, and any skepticism regarding the report is justified since AEW negotiating with a contracted WWE star would likely constitute tampering.

If AEW has indeed made an offer to a current WWE Superstar, speculation will run rampant regarding who that person may be.

AJ Styles' contract is reportedly set to expire soon, and it is rumored that Shinsuke Nakamura's contract could be coming up as well.

AEW has already made waves by landing the likes of Jericho and PAC (F.K.A. Neville), but if Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Co. manage to poach one of WWE's biggest stars, it could go a long way toward adding even more credibility to the fledgling company.

Heavy Machinery Loses Their Last Names

WWE made a move to lighten Heavy Machinery this week in the form of shortening their names.

According to Norm Quarrinton of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the Superstars formerly known as Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight are now just Otis and Tucker, per their WWE.com profiles.

Big E tweeted the following regarding the change:

Like Otis and Tucker, Big E once had a longer name as well before WWE shortened his moniker from Big E Langston to simply Big E.

Otis and Tucker are the latest in a long line of Superstars to receive the treatment, including Cesaro (formerly Antonio Cesaro), Rusev (formerly Alexander Rusev) and Andrade (formerly Andrade "Cien" Almas).

While Otis and Tucker and have shorter names now, they have gotten plenty of exposure on television recently.

After competing in a Fatal 4-Way match on SmackDown Live last week against The Bar, The Usos and New Day, Heavy Machinery was part of a Fatal 4-Way match on Monday's episode of Raw against The Revival, The B-Team and Lucha House Party.

While Otis and Tucker fell short in both matches, they are starting to gain a following on the main roster.

