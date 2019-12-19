Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'Good to Go' vs. Eagles Despite Shoulder Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday he'll "be good to go Sunday" despite dealing with a sprained right shoulder when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26-year-old Cowboys quarterback also played through a sprained left wrist and an index finger injury on his throwing hand last week in Dallas' 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He suffered those injuries in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears. During the Cowboys-Rams Fox broadcast, Troy Aikman disclosed that Prescott had told him pregame he has a hairline fracture in his index finger.

However, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett declined to "get into the medical part of it" when pressed on Aikman's report by the media on Monday.

Prescott has never missed a regular-season game since Dallas drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Sunday's NFC East showdown would be an unfortunate time for his first absence, as the 7-7 Cowboys can clinch the division by beating the 7-7 Eagles.

"This is what it's about," Prescott said of the divisional matchup. "This is what you play this game for. When I was a little boy and dreamed of being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, these are the situations I thought about being in."

The Cowboys are the defending NFC East champions.

Prescott has thrown for 4,334 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 65.5 completion percentage across 14 games this season.

Dallas and Philly will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.