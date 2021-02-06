Mike Conley Out for Jazz vs. Pacers Because of Hamstring Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz announced Saturday that point guard Mike Conley will miss the team's road game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday with right hamstring tightness.

Injuries have become commonplace for Conley. He missed a chunk of last season with a hamstring ailment, played just 12 games in 2017-18 because of a heel injury while with the Memphis Grizzlies and hasn't appeared in more than 70 games in a season since the 2013-14 campaign.

Conley entered the 2020-21 season looking to bounce back from a relatively disappointing effort in 2019-20, when he averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per night. It marked a notable drop-off from the 2018-19, season when he posted a career-best 21.1 points with 6.4 assists per game.

The Ohio State product has enjoyed a resurgent campaign with 16.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his second season with the Jazz (18-5), who sport the NBA's best record.

While Conley, 33, has been inconsistent for Utah, he is a playoff-tested veteran who can run the offense, hit from the outside (41.0 percent three-point shooting this season) and attack off the bounce. The team's ceiling is much higher when he is on the floor, especially in the daunting Western Conference, but the Jazz have other pieces to keep them afloat while he is sidelined.

Look for Utah to give more time to Jordan Clarkson at point guard, while Donovan Mitchell can also serve as a primary ball-handler.