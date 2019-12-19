Peach Bowl 2019: Updated Odds and Comments for Oklahoma vs. LSU

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow will lead LSU into its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Dec. 28. But a top Tigers playmaker may not be on the field with him.

During an LSU practice this week, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready to go when the No. 1 Tigers face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in nine days. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron addressed the injury when speaking with the media at his press conference on Wednesday.

"Clyde did get hurt yesterday," Orgeron said, according to Shea Dixon of 247Sports.com. "I don't know the extent of his injury. He went to get some tests done today. We will know a little bit more towards the end of the week. It was no contact. It was just something that was unusual."

LSU is a 14-point favorite over Oklahoma (per Caesars), and part of the reason for that is its explosive offense. That includes Edwards-Helaire, who has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns this season while also contributing 50 receptions for 399 yards and a touchdown.

If Edwards-Helaire doesn't play in the Peach Bowl, the Tigers would rely on the trio of Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry in the backfield against the Sooners.

The running back situation was the main topic of conversation for Orgeron on Wednesday, as he broke down exactly how LSU might operate if Edwards-Helaire is unavailable.

"Clyde is so versatile, he can do everything," Orgeron said, per Dixon. "Guys being young, they can do one thing but maybe not everything. Clyde is so versatile that we might need three guys to do what Clyde can do. We will look at all three of them. Curry may move up. Ty is a little ahead of them. And John may move up."

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley also discussed players that his team could be without in the Peach Bowl.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low, the Sooners will be without three players due to suspensions—defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges. However, Riley chose not to discuss the topic at his Wednesday press conference.

"I'm aware of the report that is out there," Riley said. "Unfortunately at this time, I cannot comment on it."

But Riley confirmed that running back Kennedy Brooks (976 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season) will play against LSU after he suffered an upper-body injury in the Big 12 Championship Game vs. Baylor.

There will still have a lot of talented players on both sides of the ball. The Tigers are 13-0 and won the SEC championship, while Oklahoma is 12-1 and won the Big 12 title.

Now, the stakes are the highest they've been for either team this year, with a spot in the CFP National Championship Game on the line.

"This is a playoff game," Orgeron said. "We're going there to win. This is not time to go have fun at a bowl. We've got bigger plans.

"Our guys have had a tremendous attitude. They're fired up, man," Orgeron added.

And fans should be excited, too, because this may be one of the best games of the college football season.