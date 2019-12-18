Yankees Rumors: Gerrit Cole Contract Could Reach 10 Years, $360M with Opt-Out

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

Gerrit Cole poses at Yankee Stadium as the newest New York Yankees player is introduced during a baseball media availability, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in New York. The pitcher agreed to a 9-year $324 million contract. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole already signed a head-turning deal, but he reportedly has the opportunity to make even more money before his tenure with the Bronx Bombers comes to an end.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cole can opt out of his nine-year deal after the fifth season. That would give the Yankees the chance to void the opt-out and extend the contract to 10 years with one more season at $36 million. 

That would increase the total value of the deal to 10 years and $360 million.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network originally reported the Yankees signed Cole to a nine-year contract worth $324 million with a $36 million annual average.

             

