Yankees Rumors: Gerrit Cole Contract Could Reach 10 Years, $360M with Opt-Out

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole already signed a head-turning deal, but he reportedly has the opportunity to make even more money before his tenure with the Bronx Bombers comes to an end.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cole can opt out of his nine-year deal after the fifth season. That would give the Yankees the chance to void the opt-out and extend the contract to 10 years with one more season at $36 million.

That would increase the total value of the deal to 10 years and $360 million.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network originally reported the Yankees signed Cole to a nine-year contract worth $324 million with a $36 million annual average.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.