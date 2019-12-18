Chad Johnson Jr., Son of Former Bengals WR, Officially Signs with Arizona State

Photo credit: 247Sports

Chad Johnson Jr. is now officially a member of the Arizona State recruiting class after signing his letter of intent Wednesday.

His father, former NFL star Chad Johnson, also provided his thoughts on the move:

The younger Johnson is a 4-star recruit, considered the No. 60 receiver in the class by 247Sports. He initially committed to Arizona State in October 2018 and kept his word more than a year later to head coach Herm Edwards.

Edwards, who spent the majority of his coaching career in the NFL, has led the Sun Devils to a bowl game for the second straight season in 2019.

Additionally, former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is currently a special advisor to the football team, further extending the relationship to the Johnson family.

Chad Johnson spent 11 years in the NFL, eight of those seasons playing under Lewis.

With the newest signing one of five 4-star recruits already signed in the 2020 class, Arizona State is on its way toward contending in the Pac-12.