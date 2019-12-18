Chad Johnson Jr., Son of Former Bengals WR, Officially Signs with Arizona State

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

Photo credit: 247Sports

Chad Johnson Jr. is now officially a member of the Arizona State recruiting class after signing his letter of intent Wednesday.

His father, former NFL star Chad Johnson, also provided his thoughts on the move:

The younger Johnson is a 4-star recruit, considered the No. 60 receiver in the class by 247Sports. He initially committed to Arizona State in October 2018 and kept his word more than a year later to head coach Herm Edwards.

Edwards, who spent the majority of his coaching career in the NFL, has led the Sun Devils to a bowl game for the second straight season in 2019.

Additionally, former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is currently a special advisor to the football team, further extending the relationship to the Johnson family.

Chad Johnson spent 11 years in the NFL, eight of those seasons playing under Lewis.

With the newest signing one of five 4-star recruits already signed in the 2020 class, Arizona State is on its way toward contending in the Pac-12.

Related

    'Remember the Titans' Herman Boone Dies at 84

    College Football logo
    College Football

    'Remember the Titans' Herman Boone Dies at 84

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    5-Star DE Jordan Burch Commits to South Carolina

    College Football logo
    College Football

    5-Star DE Jordan Burch Commits to South Carolina

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    5-Star LB Justin Flowe Commits to Oregon

    For back-to-back years Cali's top recruit is going to Eugene

    College Football logo
    College Football

    5-Star LB Justin Flowe Commits to Oregon

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Reportt: Multiple Sooners Suspended for CFP Semi

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Reportt: Multiple Sooners Suspended for CFP Semi

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report