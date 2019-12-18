Video: Texas HC Tom Herman Flips off Longhorn Network Camera on Signing Day

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Texas head coach Tom Herman either isn't a fan of having cameras in his conference room on National Signing Day, or he's got an interesting sense of humor.

Herman was seen giving two middle fingers to the Longhorn Network cameras that were set up to show what was going on with the team's coaching staff as they received word about recruits signing their letters of intent.

It's unclear what prompted Herman to flip off the camera, but the way he did it certainly made it seem like he was having fun on what was a good day for the program.

The Austin American-Statesman noted Texas was anticipating getting 16 players on the first day of the early signing period. That group includes 12 players rated as 4-star prospects by 247Sports' composite rankings, headlined by dual-threat quarterback Hudson Card.

The reaction from people in the room around him made it seem as if Herman was joking around. He could have also been letting viewers know he thinks the Longhorn Network is the No. 1 network on television.