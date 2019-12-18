Jabari Parker: Bucks' Giannis Has a Lot to Consider Ahead of Hitting Free Agency

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker noted Wednesday that former Milwaukee Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo will have plenty to think about ahead of free agency.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Parker said he isn't quite sure what Giannis will do when the time comes to make a decision: "I don't know because it's a different game now. So back then, guys will stay but he's got to consider so many things about his family."

Next season will be the final year on Giannis' current contract, and he is in line for a massive payday whether he decides to stay in Milwaukee or sign elsewhere. The Bucks may have an advantage, though, since they can pay him more than any other team.

The Bucks selected Giannis with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, and he has gone on to become arguably the NBA's best player.

Antetokounmpo is a three-time All-Star and the reigning NBA MVP. He will be a candidate to repeat as well with averages of 31.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

After posting the best record in the NBA last season and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, the Giannis-led Bucks are tied for the NBA's best mark this season at 24-4, and they are the clear favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

The Bucks front office has put a strong supporting cast around Antetokounmpo, and unless the Bucks decide to trade him before the end of next season should he make it clear that he doesn't want to re-sign, Milwaukee will have at least two realistic cracks at a championship over the next two campaigns.

Winning a championship last season with the Toronto Raptors didn't prevent Kawhi Leonard from signing with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, but the fact that he is a California native likely played a role.

It isn't clear if there is a certain market that The Greek Freak favors, but if he wants to cash in and play for a winning team, staying in Milwaukee is an attractive option.