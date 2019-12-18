Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Expected to Play vs. Eagles Despite Shoulder Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to start Sunday's key NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Prescott suffered the injury during the first half of Dallas' Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Garrett added he expects Prescott to play Sunday, noting, "He's as tough as they come."

Per Gehlken, the Cowboys were "encouraged" by an MRI Prescott underwent to examine his shoulder. Even so, they plan to protect him leading up to the Week 16 showdown.

If the Cowboys beat the Eagles in Philadelphia, they will clinch the NFC East and a home playoff game in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Although the Cowboys have struggled to some degree with a 7-7 record, Prescott is enjoying perhaps his best statistical season. He is completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 4,334 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as well as 235 yards and three scores on the ground.

In the first meeting between the Cowboys and Eagles this season at AT&T Stadium in Week 7, Dak threw for 239 yards, one touchdown and one pick and rushed for another touchdown in a dominant 37-10 victory.

While the 26-year-old has been leading the team offensively for much of this season, he took a bit of a step back last week against the Rams even though the Cowboys ended a three-game losing streak. The result was 248 combined rushing yards from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the 44-21 win.

Since the Eagles defense ranks third against the run, however, Dallas may need to win Sunday's game with Prescott's arm.

The fourth-year quarterback has been a thorn in Philly's side with a 5-2 career record against the team. The Cowboys have also won the NFC East in two of the past three seasons with Prescott under center, and they can make it three out of four with a win Sunday.

While Prescott is poised to play through an injury, the Eagles could be without some key players, including running back Jordan Howard, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, cornerback Ronald Darby and wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill are on injured reserve as well.