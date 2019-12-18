Arsene Wenger Defends Mesut Ozil's 'Freedom of Speech' After China Uighur Posts

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has defended midfielder Mesut Ozil following the backlash he's encountered after recent comments regarding the alleged treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China.

Gunners midfielder Ozil—a devout Muslim—tweeted on Friday criticising China, which resulted in state broadcasters removing Arsenal's fixture against Manchester City on Sunday, which they lost 3-0.

Wenger, 70, maintained Ozil doesn't represent his club, though he also said the player's "freedom of speech" permits him to share his views, per BBC Sport:

"What he says is about himself and not Arsenal.

"Mesut Ozil has freedom of speech like everyone else and he uses his notoriety to express his opinions, which are not necessarily shared by everybody.

"What's important is that Ozil has an individual responsibility. He doesn't have to carry the word of Arsenal Football Club. When you make a comment about your individual opinion you accept the consequences of it."

Nick Ames of the Guardian wrote Arsenal distanced themselves from Ozil's comments. The backlash also saw the player removed from video game Pro Evolution Soccer, per James Benge of Football.London:

Benge lauded Ozil for stepping outside a professional footballer's usual remit by taking a controversial stance in a serious matter. He also criticised former City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure for dismissing his opinion:

Wenger, who now works as FIFA's chief of global football development, signed Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013.

Per BBC Sport, rights groups say around one million (mostly Uighur muslims) have been detained in high-security Chinese prison camps without trial. The report also included comments from Harun Khan, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, who praised Ozil's words as "hugely commendable."

Football finance writer Kieran Maguire recently appeared on Love Sport Radio and suggested Ozil's views could have an impact on his career prospects moving forward:

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner was left out of Arsenal's team for much of this first half of the season, although he's since started their last seven Premier League games in a row.

United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, showed support for Ozil (or rather against China) via Twitter:

Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, responded to Ozil's post by saying the German had been "deceived by false news reports," per Sky Sports.

The Gunners travel to Everton on Saturday in their next Premier League fixture, but Ozil may not be involved at Goodison Park after a hectic week of buildup.