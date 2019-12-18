Selfie of Bills' Josh Allen Celebrating Playoffs Displayed at Buffalo Art Museum

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York, lived up to its promise Tuesday by displaying a selfie taken by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

After the Bills clinched a playoff berth with a 17-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, fans came out in droves to greet the Bills as they arrived back home at Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Monday morning.

Amid the cheering and chanting, Allen grabbed a fan's phone and took a selfie, which led to another fan asking Albright-Knox to hang the photo up in its halls. The gallery agreed to do so in a reply on Twitter:

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery, which is currently closed for renovations, posted proof Tuesday that a screenshot of the tweet and selfie is on display and ready to be seen when it reopens in January:

Buffalo beat Pittsburgh in typical fashion Sunday, as its dominant defense intercepted Steelers rookie quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges four times.

After experiencing a 17-year playoff drought from 2000 to 2016, Bills fans are starting to get used to the feeling of postseason football again.

Buffalo ended the drought two years ago in 2017, but they needed a Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins and a miraculous Cincinnati Bengals win against the Baltimore Ravens on a late touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Tyler Boyd to sneak in.

This year feels different, as the Bills are already in with two weeks left to play, and at 10-4 they have clinched their first 10-plus-win season since 1999.

The Bills also still have a chance to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995 as well, as they are one game behind the New England Patriots, who they play Saturday. Buffalo needs to win out and have New England lose out to pull that off.

Even if that doesn't happen, Bills fans couldn't be happier, and there is a real belief that they have a chance to win a playoff game, which will likely come against whichever team wins the AFC South between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.