Kofi Kingston and the Biggest Winners of WWE in 2019

If this list were ranked, the only person who could possibly be seen as higher than Kingston would have to be Becky Lynch.

As she built up steam in 2018, her popularity soared to undeniable heights, but an injury prior to Survivor Series almost messed everything up. Instead, through an odd stroke of luck, it was the best thing for her.

Despite losing her title at TLC 2018 and coming up short against Asuka at Royal Rumble 2019, The Man entered the 30-woman battle royal and walked—or, rather, limped—out with a victory.

Winning the Royal Rumble is already a massive feat, but she was just getting started.

This culminated in Lynch winning the first ever women's main event of WrestleMania, in which she also became the first Superstar to ever hold both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship at the same time.

"Becky Two Belts" didn't last long, as she dropped the SmackDown title at Money in the Bank, but The Man has remained champion of Raw ever since.

Over these months, she has been the absolute biggest focal point in WWE, which means an increase in media exposure and all the perks that go along with that, such as being the first woman to grace the cover of a WWE 2K game.

She got engaged, main-evented several more events and has even avoided becoming someone the fans turn on, which happens to far too many people once they reach the top.

There's no doubt who The Man was in 2019 as Lynch was undeniably WWE's biggest winner this year.

