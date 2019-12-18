LSU Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

John Amis/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers could challenge the Clemson Tigers for the top collection of recruits in the class of 2020 if a few decisions go their way.

Ed Orgeron's team goes into the December signing period with 21 commitments, and it is in the mix to add a few of the top prospects in the nation.

LSU already owns pledges from three of the Top 20 players in the 247 Sports composite rankings, and it could bring in two more before the class is finalized.

If a few high-profile recruits choose LSU, it could leapfrog the Alabama Crimson Tide for the best SEC class and make a case to be the best in the FBS.

LSU's Top Recruits Landed

TE Arik Gilbert (Marietta HS, Marietta, GA)

CB Elias Ricks (IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL)

WR Rakim Jarrett (St. John's College HS, Washington D.C.)

WR Kayshon Boutte (Westgate, New Iberia, LA)

DT Jaquelin Roy (University Lab, Baton Rouge, LA)

WR Jermaine Burton (Calabasas, Calabasas, CA)

LB Antoine Sampah (Woodbridge, Woodbridge, VA)

S Jordan Toles (St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, MD)

Class Predictions

LSU Misses Out on Jordan Burch

No one is certain which way defensive end Jordan Burch, the No. 5 player in the 247 Sports rankings, is leaning ahead of his decision Wednesday.

LSU is heavily involved in Burch's recruitment alongside the Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks and Alabama.

Due to the player's lack of interviews and social media posts, his intentions remain mostly unknown.

Burch made a recent visit to Georgia and plays in South Carolina's backyard, so the Tigers are facing significant competition.

Rivals.com's Mike Farrell believes Georgia head coach Kirby Smart could influence Burch's final decision, per the Post and Courier's Andrew Miller.

"OK, the odds are against me here with Clemson and South Carolina still very much in the mix as home state schools but I'm sticking with Georgia," Farrell said. "Why? Kirby Smart is a great closer and Burch wants to stay close to home without being too close."

Even if the Tigers miss out on Burch, they can still close strong by snatching up another Top 20 prospect.

Tigers Land Evans As Fourth Top 20 Recruit

LSU is in the mix for five-star running back Zachary Evans, who will make a decision Wednesday and share it during the Under Armour All-American Game January 2.

At the moment, the 247 Sports "Crystal Ball" prediction has the Texan signing with the Tigers.

The 5'11" running back is also considering Georgia, Alabama and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Evans could opt to stay in his home state while playing in the SEC, but the allure of what LSU is building may be too much to pass up.

Orgeron's construction of the class of 2020 has gone hand-in-hand with the program's success, which landed it the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

"I think all the recruits see the TV, what's been going on with the LSU Tigers all year," Orgeron said at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, per Brooks Kubena of The Advocate. "I think that everybody sees a team that's explosive. Our team is having fun together. Recruiting is going phenomenal right now. I do believe we're going to have a great day on Wednesday."

If the No. 1 running back pledges his future to LSU, it would own commitments from four skill-position players in the Top 50, including No. 9 overall recruit and top-rated tight end Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert, cornerback Elias Ricks and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett are the current Top 20 players in LSU's recruiting class, and Evans would be the fourth.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.