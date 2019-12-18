Michigan Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines have designed their recruiting class to fit the strengths of Josh Gattis' offense.

The offensive coordinator, who joined Jim Harbaugh's staff for the 2019 season, will have a few more speedy athletes to work with in 2020.

Ahead of the December signing period, Michigan ranks 11th in the 247Sports composite team rankings, and it expects a majority of its prospects to put pen to paper from Wednesday to Friday.

Thirteen of the players verbally committed to the Big Ten East side are four-star prospects and the other 12 have three-star tags.

Michigan's Top Recruits

WR A.J. Henning (Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, IL)

DE Braiden McGregor (Port Huron Northern, Port Huron, MI)

RB Blake Corum (St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, MD)

LB Kalel Mullings (Milton Academy, Milton, MA)

S Jordan Morant (Bergen Catholic, Oradell, NJ)

S RJ Moten (Delran, Delran, NJ)

CB Andre Seldon (Belleville, Belleville, MI)

S Makari Paige (West Bloomifield, West Bloomfield, MHaI)

OG Zak Zinter (Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, Cambridge, MA)

DE Jaylen Harrell (Berkeley Prep, Tampa, FL)

Class Predictions

Michigan Experiences Calm Signing Day

A year ago, there was some added drama to Michigan's December signing period, as Daxton Hill decommitted before inking his commitment to the Wolverines.

The difficult work appears to be done for the Wolverines staff, who should receive plenty of National Letters of Intent over the next three days.

Wide receiver A.J. Henning, who is the No. 1 prospect in Illinois, is the only Top 100 recruit in the class, but it still packs a good amount of talent.

Hawaii native Roman Wilson and tight ends Matthew Hibner and Nick Patterson add to the offensive weapons at Gattis' disposal.

ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill believes the athletes in Michigan's class of 2020 will suit the requirements of the offensive game plan, per MLive.com's Ryan Zuke.

"One of the things that stood out to me about this class, and I do think it is important, there are some skilled athletes in this class that fit more of the quote-unquote speed in space of what they are trying to be on offense," he said.

With the majority of prospects committing in the next few weeks, most of Michigan's recruitment focus after December should be on the classes of 2021 and 2022.

Wolverines Lose Out on Quarterback To Top Rival

Michigan is in the mix for quarterback C.J. Stroud, but it is not considered the favorite to land the second-ranked pro-style signal-caller.

In September, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong told The Notorious B1G podcast that Ohio State is in line to land Stroud's signature, per Garrett Stepien of 247Sports.com.

"Back in July, he was having dialogue with Ryan Day," Wiltfong said. "So Ohio State's been in this one for a long time and I wouldn't be surprised if they lead for Stroud, who has really built a rapport with a lot of these (2020) Ohio State commits. ... So he's got familiarity with people in Ohio State's class."

Georgia, Oregon and USC are also listed as favorites for the California native, but all signs appear to show him landing with Michigan's top rival.

The addition of Stroud may further separate the Buckeyes and Wolverines in the team rankings. Currently, they are seven spots apart.

That would leave three-star pro-style quarterback JD Johnson as Michigan's only commit at the position.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.