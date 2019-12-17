Hawks Coach Lloyd Pierce: Trae Young, John Collins Best Pick-and-Roll Duo in NBA

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Brett Davis/Associated Press

With John Collins nearing a return from his PED suspension, soon the NBA's best pick-and-roll duo will be back on the floor together. 

At least that's what Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce believes. Pierce told reporters Tuesday that he believes Trae Young and Collins make the best pick-and-roll pair, a statement that will no doubt raise some eyebrows across the NBA.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

