NFL Pro Bowl 2020: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and Format

The 2020 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Tuesday night, with 44 players from each conference selected to participate in the annual all-star showcase.

The Baltimore Ravens led all teams and tied the record with 12 representatives. The New Orleans Saints finished second and paced the NFC with seven picks.

The selection process is made up of equal parts player voting, coach voting and fan voting, with all three groups of ballots counting for one-third of the final tally.

The results of the fan voting were announced on Monday, with Lamar Jackson (704,699) and Russell Wilson (539,768) racking up the most votes in their respective conferences.

These rosters will no doubt change between now and the Jan. 26 game in Orlando, Florida. Injuries and players making deep playoff runs will cause a wave of drop-outs, opening the door for some players who were snubbed from the initial selection process to still participate in the event.

For now, here's a look at the full 2020 Pro Bowl game info and rosters.

Pro Bowl Info

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ABC

Format: AFC vs. NFC

Pro Bowl Rosters

NFC

Quarterback: Russell Wilson*, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Running Back: Dalvin Cook*, Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers

Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Michael Thomas*, Saints; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Tight End: George Kittle*, 49ers; Zach Ertz, Eagles

Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari*, Packers; Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Terron Armstead, Saints

Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins

Center: Jason Kelce*, Eagles; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Defensive End: Cameron Jordan*, Saints; Nick Bosa*, 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Vikings

Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Falcons

Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers

Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore*, Saints; Richard Sherman*, 49ers; Darius Slay, Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Free Safety: Budda Baker*, Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Bears

Strong Safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings

Kicker: Wil Lutz*, Saints

Long Snapper: Rick Lovato*, Eagles

Punter: Tress Way*, Redskins

Return Specialist: Deonte Harris*, Saints

Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Bears

AFC

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson*, Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Texans

Running Back: Nick Chubb*, Browns; Derrick Henry, Titans; Mark Ingram, Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Ravens

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; Keenan Allen*, Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Browns; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Ravens

Offensive Tackle: Ronnie Stanley*, Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Texans; Trent Brown, Raiders

Offensive Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Colts; David DeCastro, Steelers

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Defensive End: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Frank Clark*, Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jaguars

Interior Lineman: Cameron Heyward*, Steelers; Chris Jones*, Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Bengals

Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Steelers; Matt Judon, Ravens

Inside Linebacker: Darius Leonard*, Colts; Dont'a Hightower, Patriots

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore*, Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Bills; Marcus Peters, Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Steelers; Earl Thomas, Ravens

Strong Safety: Jamal Adams*, Jets

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans

Return Specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Chiefs

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

*Denotes starter