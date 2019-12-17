NFL Pro Bowl 2020: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and Format

NFL Pro Bowl 2020: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and FormatDecember 18, 2019
The 2020 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Tuesday night, with 44 players from each conference selected to participate in the annual all-star showcase.
The Baltimore Ravens led all teams and tied the record with 12 representatives. The New Orleans Saints finished second and paced the NFC with seven picks.
The selection process is made up of equal parts player voting, coach voting and fan voting, with all three groups of ballots counting for one-third of the final tally.
The results of the fan voting were announced on Monday, with Lamar Jackson (704,699) and Russell Wilson (539,768) racking up the most votes in their respective conferences.
These rosters will no doubt change between now and the Jan. 26 game in Orlando, Florida. Injuries and players making deep playoff runs will cause a wave of drop-outs, opening the door for some players who were snubbed from the initial selection process to still participate in the event.
For now, here's a look at the full 2020 Pro Bowl game info and rosters.
Pro Bowl Info
Date: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN, ABC
Format: AFC vs. NFC
Pro Bowl Rosters
NFC
Quarterback: Russell Wilson*, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Running Back: Dalvin Cook*, Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers
Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Michael Thomas*, Saints; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Tight End: George Kittle*, 49ers; Zach Ertz, Eagles
Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari*, Packers; Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Terron Armstead, Saints
Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins
Center: Jason Kelce*, Eagles; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
Defensive End: Cameron Jordan*, Saints; Nick Bosa*, 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Vikings
Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Falcons
Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore*, Saints; Richard Sherman*, 49ers; Darius Slay, Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Rams
Free Safety: Budda Baker*, Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Bears
Strong Safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings
Kicker: Wil Lutz*, Saints
Long Snapper: Rick Lovato*, Eagles
Punter: Tress Way*, Redskins
Return Specialist: Deonte Harris*, Saints
Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Bears
AFC
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson*, Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Texans
Running Back: Nick Chubb*, Browns; Derrick Henry, Titans; Mark Ingram, Ravens
Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Ravens
Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; Keenan Allen*, Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Browns; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Ravens
Offensive Tackle: Ronnie Stanley*, Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Texans; Trent Brown, Raiders
Offensive Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Colts; David DeCastro, Steelers
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Defensive End: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Frank Clark*, Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jaguars
Interior Lineman: Cameron Heyward*, Steelers; Chris Jones*, Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Bengals
Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Steelers; Matt Judon, Ravens
Inside Linebacker: Darius Leonard*, Colts; Dont'a Hightower, Patriots
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore*, Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Bills; Marcus Peters, Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Steelers; Earl Thomas, Ravens
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams*, Jets
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens
Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans
Return Specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Chiefs
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
*Denotes starter
2020 Pro Bowl Selections Announced
