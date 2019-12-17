Biggest Snubs and Surprises of NFL's 2020 Pro Bowl Selections

0 of 8

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The NFL Pro Bowl is where the best of the best is supposed to take center stage as a showcase for the league's otherworldly talent. That's rarely the case, though.

More often than not, the event serves as a running joke. Some of the top stars never take the field because of injuries, while others sit out as they prepare for the Super Bowl. The game itself lacks the competitive juices seen in a typical football game.

Even so, the honor of being named to the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, is a significant achievement. Players' legacies are partially defined by how many times they're named to the all-star squad.

Every year, the Pro Bowl voting provides both pleasant surprises and incomprehensible snubs. The following are this year's top examples of those two categories.