Report: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Said 'Come Get Me' to Steelers Player

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Not only does Odell Beckham Jr. appear to want out of Cleveland, but he's apparently open to playing for one of the Browns' divisional rivals.

During an appearance on the The Ken Carman Show on 92.3 The Fan, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network said Beckham told at least one Steelers player that he wants to be in Pittsburgh. 

"I spoke to a Steelers player who Odell did say that to before the game," Kinkhabwala said. "This is out there."

Beckham has reportedly been vocal about his desire for the Browns to trade him after the 2019 season. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer has reported on the situation for two straight weeks, highlighting the wideout's unhappiness and saying he's told multiple teams to "come get me" this offseason.

