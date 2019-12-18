Ohio State Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State is preparing for its first College Football Playoff appearance in three seasons, but first the Buckeyes need to secure another top recruiting class.

Ryan Day and his assistants have assembled what is currently the fourth-best haul in the nation. The Buckeyes head into the early signing period with 25 committed players, including a couple of 5-star talents and more than a dozen 4-stars.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, marks the beginning of a three-day period when prospects can sign a national letter of intent. That document will officially lock in the players to Day and the Buckeyes.

As the excitement of signing day nears, we've outlined key points about Ohio State's 2020 recruiting class.

Ohio State 2020 Recruiting Information

National rank: 4

Big Ten rank: 1

Class size: 25 commits

Commit breakdown: Two 5-stars, 14 4-stars, nine 3-stars

Top Prospects

Julian Fleming, WR (No. 2 prospect overall): Day and Co. pulled off a nice steal when Fleming, who lives close to Penn State, chose the Buckeyes. Fleming caught 188 passes for 4,058 yards and 56 touchdowns in high school, per MaxPreps.

Paris Johnson Jr., OT (No. 7): The top in-state recruit, Johnson gave his verbal pledge to Ohio State in June 2018. Largely depending on whether left tackle Thayer Munford declares for the NFL draft, Johnson could be an impact player as a freshman.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (No. 33): If you need a moment to comprehend this production, we don't blame you. According to MaxPreps, Smith-Njigba racked up 2,132 yards and 34 touchdowns on 109 catches this year. That followed a season with 96 receptions, 1,819 yards and 20 scores for the 4-star wideout.

Class Predictions

Ohio State might see its highest-rated defensive commit head elsewhere.

Ranked No. 47 nationally, Clark Phillips III recently took an official visit to Utah after his primary recruiter—defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley—accepted the head-coaching job at Boston College.

"We'll have a family discussion, prayer. He really likes the Utes," Phillips' father said after the trip, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "He's still committed to Ohio State. More discussion today but a flip is definitely possible."

Otherwise, the Buckeyes are hoping for as little drama as possible.

Key targets announcing and/or finalizing their college choice during the early signing period are 4-star quarterback CJ Stroud and safety Lather Ransom, a current commit. We anticipate both will choose the Buckeyes while Phillips flips to Utah.

All recruiting information via 247Sports. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.