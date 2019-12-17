Broncos' Kareem Jackson Suspended 2 Games Stemming from September DUI

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 8: Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Broncos defeated the Texans 38-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that safety Kareem Jackson will be suspended for the final two games of the 2019 season for a violation of the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. 

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the punishment stems from a DUI in September. The legal process concluded Tuesday, leading to the suspension.

"There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment," the Broncos said in a statement. "Under the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, he has been suspended for the Broncos’ final two games of the 2019 season."

Jackson won't appeal the suspension.

Jackson signed a three-year deal with Denver in the offseason after spending his first nine seasons with the Houston Texans. 

Though the Broncos have struggled overall with a 5-9 record, the pass defense remains solid ranked 10th in the NFL in yards allowed. Jackson has been a big part of the defensive success with 71 tackles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

The 31-year-old has started all 13 games he has played, missing only Week 4 due to a hamstring injury, and has been on the field nearly every play. Per Pro Football Reference, he hasn't missed a defensive snap in the last seven games.

This could make him difficult to replace for the final two games against the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.

Will Parks should see extra playing time while Jackson is unavailable.

