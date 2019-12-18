Alabama Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Nick Saban and the Alabama staff will lock in the majority of another top recruiting class when the early signing period for the 2020 cycle opens Wednesday.

Entering the first day players can sign a national letter of intent, the Crimson Tide boast the nation's second-best haul. Alabama is slightly ahead of LSU and Ohio State but narrowly behind Clemson in the rankings, which could change a bit this week.

Although the Tide already hold 25 verbal pledges, they're in the finalist group for a handful of other prospects.

Recruiting can be overwhelming, but this is a straightforward look at Alabama's class heading into the early signing period.

Alabama 2020 Recruiting Information

National rank: 2

SEC rank: 1

Class size: 25 commits

Commit breakdown: Three 5-stars, 18 4-stars, four 3-stars

Top Prospects

Bryce Young, QB (No. 6 prospect overall): 247 Sports' No. 1 quarterback in the 2020 cycle, Young just wrapped up a prolific career at California powerhouse Mater Dei High School. As a senior, he posted a 71.9 completion percentage with 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns to six interceptions, per MaxPreps. Young also scampered for 357 yards and 10 scores.

Chris Braswell, DE (No. 17): The prized defensive end will provide reinforcement to Alabama's edge-rushing contingent. Braswell is a much-needed addition, considering the Tide ranked 48th nationally in sacks this year and may lose both Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis to the NFL.

Drew Sanders, ATH (No. 21): While he's considered the second-best athlete in the nation, Sanders' future is likely at linebacker. The 6'5", 232-pounder had initially committed to Oklahoma but flipped to Alabama in April and has stuck with the Tide.

Class Predictions

The No. 1 rule of recruiting is "Until it's official, anything can happen." Over the years, the college football world has watched hundreds of players change their commitments on signing day.

Alabama may benefit from a flip Wednesday.

4-star running back Jase McClellan has been committed to Oklahoma for nearly 17 months. However, the 247Sports' Crystal Ball has seen a run of predictions that he's headed to Alabama. McClellan will announce his choice Wednesday night.

The Tide also remain interested in 5-star defensive end Jordan Burch, 4-star receiver Kayshon Boutte, linebacker Phillip Webb, receiver Arian Smith and athlete Jeremiah Pegues. Each member of that quintet is likely to sign elsewhere, though.

Additionally, top target Darnell Washington—a 5-star tight end—announced he won't be signing Wednesday.

Alabama probably won't leap Clemson for the No. 1 class, and LSU might snatch No. 2. Still, there's hardly anything wrong with the third-best haul. And if that includes flipping McClellan while avoiding any key departures, Saban and Co. should be content.

All recruiting information via 247Sports.