Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Responds to Troy Aikman's Criticism of Ownership

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Last week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman took a shot at Jerry Jones' ownership style. On Tuesday, Jones responded.

"Now I would wager that if he [gave everything] to buy the team, he would do it exactly like I do it," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "I would wager that. Because you just want to, ultimately, with that much on the line and that much at stake, you want to break any ties and make the calls."

Aikman—who now works as a color commentator alongside Joe Buck on Fox's NFL coverage—told 1310 The Ticket in Dallas last week that he was interested in someday working as a general manager for an NFL team, but didn't envision himself working under an owner like Jones who controls personnel decisions (h/t Chris Bumbaca of USA Today):

"It's a real long shot. It's unlikely Jerry will ever bring somebody in who can help this team in that regard because he's been real stubborn and steadfast that he's the one in charge. I think in a lot of ways, until that changes, this team is going to have some problems. But would he ever ask me to come be a part of it? That would be a real leap of faith. I don't envision that happening and I don't envision that happening at any point, quite honestly, no matter who's in charge out there."

Aikman may have a point. The former Cowboys quarterback won three Super Bowls in Dallas, but since he retired following the 2000 season, the Cowboys have won just three playoff games and reached the postseason seven times in 18 seasons. The 7-7 Cowboys are at risk of missing the postseason this year, which a huge divisional showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) this week that will likely decide the NFC East.

And Jones himself admitted back in 2012 that he wasn't doing so well in his dual role of team owner and general manager. He even told Bob Costas Jones the manager would have fired Jones the general manager when asked.

"Well, I think so...because he was there to dismiss," he said (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.) "I've always worked for myself and you can't do that. You basically have to straighten that guy out in the mirror when you work for yourself. But certainly, if I'd had the discretion, I've done it with coaches and certainly I would have changed a general manager."

Granted, Jones could simply choose to hire a general manager to handle that particular role. Such a person might have made a stronger case to move on from head coach Jason Garrett after just two playoff wins, three playoff appearances and four seasons with a winning record in his first eight full seasons on the job.

Jones may choose to do so if Garrett fails to win the division this season with such a talented roster. But if this particular team fails to reach the postseason, there will be major questions about why Garrett lasted this long in the first place.

And why, after 24 seasons without a Super Bowl title, Jones continues to persist as the team's de facto general manager.