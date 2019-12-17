Cowboys Rumors: Super Bowl 48 MVP Malcolm Smith Drawing Interest from Dallas

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 7: Malcolm Smith #51 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 28-18. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Lacking depth at linebacker, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking at Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith to potentially help their defense down the stretch. 

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported the Cowboys have shown interest in Smith. 

Dallas has played its past four games without Leighton Vander Esch, who has been nursing a neck injury. He also sat out the team's Week 9 win over the New York Giants with the same issue. 

Per CBS Sports' Patrik Walker, the Cowboys are "not optimistic" their star linebacker will return this season.

Head coach Jason Garrett previously told reporters the Cowboys don't believe Vander Esch's injury is career-ending and "we think at some point he will be back."

In addition to Vander Esch's absence, Dallas announced Monday that first-year linebacker Luke Gifford will miss six to eight weeks with a fractured arm suffered in the team's 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams. 

Smith appeared in two games this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released on Nov. 5. The 30-year-old has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers in his eight-year career. 

A seventh-round draft pick by Seattle in 2011, Smith was named MVP of the team's Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos when he recorded 10 combined tackles and returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown. 

Related

    Jones Says NFL Should Address Coin Toss Controversy

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Jones Says NFL Should Address Coin Toss Controversy

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Kai Forbath Brings Stability to the Cowboys’ Kicking Game

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Kai Forbath Brings Stability to the Cowboys’ Kicking Game

    Brian Martin
    via Inside The Star

    New NFL Power Rankings 📊

    🔢 Shake-up in the top four 📈 Bills on the rise ➡️ Tap for full Week 16 rankings

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    New NFL Power Rankings 📊

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Sherman: ‘I’m Still the Best’

    49ers star on how he’s still elite after injuries and feasting on QBs who doubt him: ‘Fed my family a long time’ ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sherman: ‘I’m Still the Best’

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report