Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Coin Toss Controversy 'Should Be Addressed' by NFL

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed the coin toss controversy involving quarterback Dak Prescott prior to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams during his weekly radio appearance Tuesday.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said: "I knew it the same time everyone knew it."

Jones then added: "[It's] something that could and should be addressed."

When the Cowboys won the pregame coin toss, Prescott initially said "defense" and added "kicking it that way." When referee Walt Anderson attempted to confirm, Prescott corrected himself and said, "We defer to the second half."

The officials first ruled that the Cowboys chose to kick, which meant the Rams would have their choice to start the second half. That would have allowed the Rams to receive the ball both at the start of the game and the start of the second half.

Since Prescott did say he wanted to defer, however, the NFL stepped in and deferred Dallas' choice to the second half, which allowed the Cowboys to receive the second-half kickoff.

Dallas went on to win the game 44-21, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Prescott said the following regarding the coin toss confusion after the game: "Definitely a weird start. We wanted to set adversity there instead of on the field, so we could play from behind immediately. Just bad use of words by me. We listened to the audio. We got it figured out. Just wasn't the cleanest coin flip I've been a part of."

Although the coin flip was one of the biggest talking points coming out of the game, Dallas' performance was of far greater importance.

The Cowboys put together arguably their best all-around showing of the season and beat a team with a winning record for the first time. Dallas was especially strong on the ground with 263 team rushing yards, including 117 yards and two touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott and 131 yards and one touchdown from rookie Tony Pollard.

Dallas is hitting its stride at the perfect time since it will have an opportunity to clinch the NFC East and a playoff berth against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Both the Cowboys and Eagles are 7-7, but since Dallas already beat Philadelphia once, a win Sunday will ensure a second consecutive division crown for the Cowboys.