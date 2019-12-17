Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK 'Open' to Moving Julius Randle Ahead of Deadline

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

This is already a lost season for the 6-21 New York Knicks, and they are reportedly willing to deal multiple veterans as they look toward a rebuild.

Steve Popper of Newsday noted Sunday was the first day the seven free agents New York added this offseason could be traded. With that in mind, he called Marcus Morris Sr. "the most attractive trade chip" as someone on a one-year deal who is "alluring to a playoff contender with his toughness and his offensive capabilities."

Popper also reported thee Knicks are "open" to trading Julius Randle even though he is under contract through the 2021-22 season.

Between Randle, Morris, Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis, the Knicks have a glut of players who can occupy the power forward position. Moving one or more of them would open up additional playing time for potential young building blocks in Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox II and ideally give them draft capital in return.

Morris and Randle spearheaded the offensive attack during Sunday's 111-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Randle finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Morris added 22 points and five rebounds. Even in defeat, they each showed their value by highlighting their strengths. Randle is a double-double threat every time he is on the floor, while Morris is a matchup problem who can extend his offensive arsenal beyond the three-point line.

At this point, everyone but RJ Barrett, Robinson and perhaps Frank Ntilikina and Knox should theoretically be on the table for a New York team that is not going anywhere this season.

Any trade that could accelerate the rebuild and help the once-proud franchise reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season would be a welcome one, even if it meant trading away talented pieces such as Morris and Randle. The Knicks probably won't be ready to compete while they are under contract anyway.