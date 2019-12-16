Joe Burrow's Heisman Speech Inspires $180K+ in Donations for Ohio Food Pantry

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2019

NCAA college football player, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow talks to the media during a news conference after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)
Jason Szenes/Associated Press

An emotional speech from Joe Burrow has led to a lot of good in Ohio. 

The LSU quarterback gave a shoutout to his hometown Saturday after winning the Heisman Trophy:

"Coming from southeast Ohio it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average," Burrow said. "There's so many people there that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school."

This speech caught the attention of at least one local man, who started a fundraiser Sunday for the Athens County Food Pantry, according to TMZ Sports.

As of Monday afternoon, it's led to more than $180,000 worth of donations with a stated goal of $250,000, per the fundraiser's Facebook page.

Athens High School, where Burrow went to school, also provided an update which included links to multiple campaigns for the food bank which were inspired by Burrow's speech:

Burrow has made a huge impact on the field for LSU this season and it seems he's also making a big impact off the field.

