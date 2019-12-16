Kevin Love Trade Rumors: 'Dissonance' About Cavs F's Value; Blazers, Suns Linked

Eric Gay/Associated Press

There is reportedly "dissonance" around the NBA regarding the trade value of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski discussed the Love situation on their trade-season special Sunday night.

"I think you're looking at a marketplace where they'll probably get a protected first-round pick and maybe an expiring contract and then maybe a throw-in player," Wojnarowski said, per RealGM.

Lowe noted the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns are among the most likely teams to express interest. The Blazers have been searching for answers as they struggle to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff race, while the Suns' surprisingly competent start has them thinking about potential moves for veterans to fortify their roster.

