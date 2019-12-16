Kevin Love Trade Rumors: 'Dissonance' About Cavs F's Value; Blazers, Suns Linked

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Cleveland won 117-109 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

There is reportedly "dissonance" around the NBA regarding the trade value of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski discussed the Love situation on their trade-season special Sunday night. 

"I think you're looking at a marketplace where they'll probably get a protected first-round pick and maybe an expiring contract and then maybe a throw-in player," Wojnarowski said, per RealGM.

Lowe noted the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns are among the most likely teams to express interest. The Blazers have been searching for answers as they struggle to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff race, while the Suns' surprisingly competent start has them thinking about potential moves for veterans to fortify their roster.

                                             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Insiders on NBA's Trade Market

    😬 'No one wants CP3' 5️⃣ Teams that make sense for Love 👀 Surprise West team in Iggy mix

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Insiders on NBA's Trade Market

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Power Rankings 📈

    Lakers can officially prove No. 1 status this week

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Latest NBA Power Rankings 📈

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavaliers Unlikely To Generate Big Trade Offer For Kevin Love

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cavaliers Unlikely To Generate Big Trade Offer For Kevin Love

    Realgm
    via Realgm

    OKC Unlikely to Trade CP3

    NBA logo
    NBA

    OKC Unlikely to Trade CP3

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report