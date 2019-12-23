Power Ranking Every Past College Football Playoff Game

1 of 11

15. 2015 Cotton Bowl (Alabama 38, Michigan State 0)

Michigan State had one chance to make this one interesting. Trailing 10-0 with 20 seconds left in the first half, Connor Cook got the Spartans into the red zone for what ended up being the only time in the entire game. On that lone snap from the Alabama 12-yard line, he threw an interception straight into the hands of Cyrus Jones. Alabama made it a three-score game on its first possession of the second half, and that was that.

14. 2016 Fiesta Bowl (Clemson 31, Ohio State 0)

Between an interception on Deshaun Watson's first pass attempt and a 54-yard Parris Campbell kickoff return a few minutes later, two of Ohio State's first three drives began in Clemson territory. The Buckeyes should have assumed the early driver's seat. Instead, Tyler Durbin missed a pair of 47-yard field-goal attempts at the end of two squandered possessions, followed by Clemson gradually turning this into a rout.

13. 2018 Cotton Bowl (Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3)

This was one of only two games in CFP history pitting undefeated teams against one another, but the Fighting Irish never had much of a chance, did they? After they came up empty on 4th-and-3 in Clemson territory early in the second quarter, things got out of hand in a hurry. While Trevor Lawrence put on an aerial show for the Tigers, Notre Dame never found the end zone and only once reached the red zone.

12. 2016 Peach Bowl (Alabama 24, Washington 7)

Washington put up more of a fight than most were expecting, striking first with a touchdown seven minutes into the game. However, the Huskies showed virtually no life on offense from that point forward. They had only three other drives that went at least 20 yards, and all three resulted in turnovers. Even though Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was dreadful (7-of-14 for 57 yards) and the final margin was only 17 points, it felt like a blowout.

11. 2018 Sugar Bowl (Alabama 24, Clemson 6)

For better or worse, this ended up being exactly the defensive grind that was advertised. The two best defenses in the nation squared off in a battle featuring only 449 yards of total offense. It was a tight game until Kelly Bryant threw interceptions on back-to-back Clemson snaps midway through the third quarter. But there's no question that this was the least memorable of the four times these teams met in the playoff, and it isn't just because it was the only one that happened prior to the national championship.