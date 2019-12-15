Von Miller on Broncos' Blowout Loss vs. Chiefs: 'It Just Defeats My Soul'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 23-3 Sunday afternoon, and All-Pro linebacker Von Miller left Arrowhead Stadium feeling defeated in a broader sense.

The Broncos dropped to 5-9 after the latest loss. Miller aired his frustrations to reporters, citing his age and desire to "bring whatever we had in the past back":

The 30-year-old earned Super Bowl MVP honors when Denver captured Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers to cap off the 2015 NFL season.

The Broncos have not made the postseason since and will finish under .500 for the third straight season.

"We've tried everything on and off the field," Miller added during his postgame press conference. "All different coaches, all different players. ... I'm lost for words."

The seven-time Pro Bowler also lauded rookie second-round quarterback Drew Lock, who threw for 208 yards and an interception on 18-of-40 passing against the Chiefs, as the team's "future."

"We found our quarterback," he said. "We got a great quarterback. Everybody else has to come up."

The fact that Lock has looked promising through his first three NFL starts is a big step for the Broncos, as the franchise has started seven different quarterbacks since Peyton Manning's retirement following Super Bowl 50. The Missouri product is the third starter this season.

As for Miller's individual performance, 2019 has been a down year. The 2011 second overall pick leads the team in quarterback hits (14) and is tied with Derek Wolfe for the team lead in sacks (seven) after sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once Sunday.

However, the Texas A&M product is on pace to finish the season without double-digit sacks for the first time since an injury-plagued 2013 season.

Denver still has a chance to finish this year strong with 3-10-1 Detroit and 6-7 Oakland left on the schedule, but it won't matter unless something positive carries over into next season.