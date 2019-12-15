Heisman Trophy Winner 2019: Latest Comments, Reaction to Joe Burrow's Win

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow produced plenty of impressive performances on the gridiron to run away with the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

On Saturday, Heisman voters, college football experts and other observers heaped praise on the senior for his reaction to winning the illustrious award.

Burrow set a handful of voting records, as he earned the highest percentage of first-place votes, most possible percentage points, most appearances on ballots and largest margin of victory.

Those were just the latest set of remarkable numbers produced by the senior signal-caller, as ESPN Stats & Info outlined his performances versus programs that finished in the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings:

Before the first word of his speech, Burrow got emotional, and as he noted, he had never been so overwhelmed, per the Associated Press' Ralph D. Russo: "That's the most I've cried in 23 years of living."

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was one of many people impressed with how Burrow handled himself during his acceptance speech:

Burrow started by thanking his offensive linemen and then went into an emotional salvo about LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. The Ohio State transfer was appreciative of the head coach giving him a chance after sitting on the sidelines for two seasons, per ESPN.com:

"You have no idea what you mean to my family," Burrow said to Orgeron. "You know I didn't play for three years, and you took a chance on me, not knowing if I could play or not, and I am forever grateful for you.

"Can you imagine a guy like Coach O, giving me the keys to his football program? He just means so much to me and my family ... and to LSU. I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract, because he deserves it.

Orgeron returned the compliments after the ceremony by stating how proud he was of his quarterback, per USA Today's Paul Myerberg.



"It goes to show the kind of year he's had," Orgeron said. "He had a great year and I think the whole country noticed it. So we're very proud that he won by such a wide margin."

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also sent a congratulatory message to the Heisman winner through the team's official Twitter account.

"I just want to say congratulations on winning the Heisman," Brees said. He continued:

"So well deserved, such a phenomenal season that was so much fun to watch. Congrats. You deserve it and enjoy it."

"But I know there's still work to be done. You guys have a great opportunity ahead of you. Stay focused, keep your mind right, keep your team together. I know you deserve it. I know your team deserves it. Tiger Nation deserves it. South Louisiana deserves it. Go take it one at a time and go get it done."

After he participates in the College Football Playoff, Burrow is expected to be in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport polled a handful of NFL personnel who believe Burrow has the potential to go either No. 1 or No. 2, with one telling him:

"If it's Cincy, no doubt he's first overall. He's improved his leadership, grit and overall accuracy and decision-making since 2018. ... (Passing game coordinator Joe Brady) coming over from New Orleans really helped his growth tremendously and shows he can operate a pro system. ... Much better athlete than given credit for."

Another talent evaluator told Rapaport: "You aren't going to go wrong with that dude. Everyone loves the guy. If they don't, they have their own issues. A top-tier player."

Burrow will be watching the 2020 Heisman race from the NFL, and he tabbed Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as the favorite, per 247Sports' Brad Crawford: "Obviously Justin [Fields] will be back next year, and I think he'll win it next year."

Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence are expected to be the front-runners for the award in a year's time.