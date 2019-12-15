Heisman Trophy Winner 2019: Speech and Highlights from Joe Burrow's Presentation

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

It wasn't much of a surprise, but it was still a special moment nonetheless.

On Saturday night, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow took home the prestigious Heisman Trophy award as the most outstanding player in college football.

A Heisman-capped collegiate career wasn't always a given for Burrow, who transferred to LSU from Ohio State following the 2017 season. Even at the beginning of this year, his odds to win the Heisman were as high as 200-1 with Caesars (h/t ESPN's David Purdum).

But once he got going for the Tigers this season, he quickly separated himself from the pack.

Burrow finished the season throwing for 4,715 yards and an SEC-record 48 touchdown passes, and he's not done. Burrow's Tigers will head to the College Football Playoff as the top seed against No. 4 Oklahoma at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

Saturday night was another highlight in a dream season for Burrow, one that also saw him take home such honors as the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and Associated Press College Football Player of the Year.

Let's take a deeper look at Burrow's emotional night at the 85th Heisman Trophy ceremony as he became just the second Heisman-winner in LSU history.

The 6'4", 216-pounder opened his speech by thanking his offensive line, which is sure to make the NFL teams hoping to land him in April's draft smile. He then went on to thank the rest of his teammates before turning his attention to one of the most important figures in his life: his head coach.

Burrow's heartfelt gratitude for LSU coach Ed Orgeron in his speech surely brought the rest of the room to tears as well. It was clear what an impact Orgeron has made on Burrow's career.

"You have no idea what you mean to my family," Burrow told his coach. "You know I didn't play for three years, and you took a chance on me, not knowing if I could play or not, and I am forever grateful for you.

"Can you imagine a guy like Coach O, giving me the keys to his football program? He just means so much to me and my family and to LSU. I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract because he deserves it."

There was no question Burrow, who was up against Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, was most deserving of the honor.

He received a record 90.7 percent of first-place votes, and his name appeared on 95.5 percent of ballots. It was the largest margin of victory in the history of the Heisman voting.

Burrow, who was born in Iowa but attended Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio, also paid homage to his roots to end his acceptance speech.

"When I lift this trophy, it's for LSU, Ohio State, Southeast Ohio and all of Louisiana," Burrows said. "Thank you."