Video: LSU's Joe Burrow Gets Emotional During Heisman Acceptance Speech

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow gave an emotional speech on Saturday night after winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy award.

The senior star teared up as he thanked Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron for believing in him:

Burrow still has work to do with his LSU teammates as they prepare to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 28. The Heisman win was his way of celebrating a historic regular season that saw him set SEC records with 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdowns.

Before Burrow's triumph, the Tigers had only one Heisman winner in school history, with Billy Cannon capturing the award in 1959. This season represented a meteoric rise for the 23-year-old, who had 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games last year.