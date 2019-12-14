NBA L2M Report: LeBron James, Lakers Fouled Jimmy Butler Twice on Final Play

NBA L2M Report: LeBron James, Lakers Fouled Jimmy Butler Twice on Final PlayDecember 14, 2019
The NBA released its Last Two Minute report for the Los Angeles Lakers' 113-110 win over the Miami Heat on Friday and said that Heat guard Jimmy Butler was fouled prior to and during his game-tying three-point shot attempt, which was off the mark.
Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Lakers guard/forward LeBron James initiated contact with Butler during the inbounds pass, which would have resulted in two free throws and possession.
The L2M report also revealed that Lakers big man Anthony Davis made contact during Butler's jumper, which would have given the Heat star three free throws to tie the game.
The Lakers moved to 23-3 with the win, good enough for the league's best record alongside the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat lost their first home game in 12 tries this season but hold an 18-7 record, which puts them at third in the Eastern Conference.
The two missed foul calls weren't the only errors made in the last two minutes of the Heat-Lakers game, with the third and final one going in Los Angeles' favor as well.
Lakers guard Danny Green did not get called for a double-dribble with his team up 110-107 and 1:16 remaining in regulation. The possession ended with Davis making one of two free throws following a Duncan Robinson loose ball foul to put L.A. ahead 111-107 with 1:01 left.
The Heat don't have time to dwell on the end of the quarter, however, as they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
L.A. will look to increase its win streak to seven when it visits the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6 p.m.
