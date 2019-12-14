NBA L2M Report: LeBron James, Lakers Fouled Jimmy Butler Twice on Final Play

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The NBA released its Last Two Minute report for the Los Angeles Lakers' 113-110 win over the Miami Heat on Friday and said that Heat guard Jimmy Butler was fouled prior to and during his game-tying three-point shot attempt, which was off the mark.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Lakers guard/forward LeBron James initiated contact with Butler during the inbounds pass, which would have resulted in two free throws and possession.

The L2M report also revealed that Lakers big man Anthony Davis made contact during Butler's jumper, which would have given the Heat star three free throws to tie the game.

The Lakers moved to 23-3 with the win, good enough for the league's best record alongside the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat lost their first home game in 12 tries this season but hold an 18-7 record, which puts them at third in the Eastern Conference.

The two missed foul calls weren't the only errors made in the last two minutes of the Heat-Lakers game, with the third and final one going in Los Angeles' favor as well.

Lakers guard Danny Green did not get called for a double-dribble with his team up 110-107 and 1:16 remaining in regulation. The possession ended with Davis making one of two free throws following a Duncan Robinson loose ball foul to put L.A. ahead 111-107 with 1:01 left.

The Heat don't have time to dwell on the end of the quarter, however, as they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

L.A. will look to increase its win streak to seven when it visits the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6 p.m.