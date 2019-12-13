Bill Belichick Says Rob Gronkowski Fell Asleep During Patriots Predraft Visit

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Based on Rob Gronkowski's pre-draft visit with the New England Patriots, it's a miracle the star tight end was drafted by the organization.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick revealed on NFL Network's NFL 100 All-Time Team show that Gronkowski fell asleep on the floor during his visit with the team in 2010:

In 2015, NFL.com's Conor Orr wrote an article about pre-draft visits in which he described them as "sort of worthless" in the overall scheme of things teams look at before selecting a player.

There was one piece of information a source told Orr that sounds relevant to Gronkowski's trip to New England: "For some coaches, that actually means spending time with the guy to figure out if they can even tolerate having that player in their building."

Belichick must have liked what he heard from Gronkowski after waking him up. The Patriots traded up two spots to draft him No. 42 overall out of Arizona.

Gronkowski turned out to be one of the best players in the NFL during his nine-year career. He helped New England win three Super Bowls, made the All-Pro first team four times and caught 79 touchdowns in 115 games.