Bill Belichick Says Rob Gronkowski Fell Asleep During Patriots Predraft Visit

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 14, 2019

NFL player Rob Gronkowski, of the New England Patriots, arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Based on Rob Gronkowski's pre-draft visit with the New England Patriots, it's a miracle the star tight end was drafted by the organization. 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick revealed on NFL Network's NFL 100 All-Time Team show that Gronkowski fell asleep on the floor during his visit with the team in 2010:

In 2015, NFL.com's Conor Orr wrote an article about pre-draft visits in which he described them as "sort of worthless" in the overall scheme of things teams look at before selecting a player. 

There was one piece of information a source told Orr that sounds relevant to Gronkowski's trip to New England: "For some coaches, that actually means spending time with the guy to figure out if they can even tolerate having that player in their building."

Belichick must have liked what he heard from Gronkowski after waking him up. The Patriots traded up two spots to draft him No. 42 overall out of Arizona

Gronkowski turned out to be one of the best players in the NFL during his nine-year career. He helped New England win three Super Bowls, made the All-Pro first team four times and caught 79 touchdowns in 115 games. 

 

Related

    Mohamed Sanu Cautions Pats Not to Overlook Andy Dalton and Bengals

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Mohamed Sanu Cautions Pats Not to Overlook Andy Dalton and Bengals

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    How will Patriots Spread the Wealth on Offense?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    How will Patriots Spread the Wealth on Offense?

    Maven
    via Maven

    Report: Cardinals Release 7-Time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cardinals Release 7-Time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats’ 2016 Second Rounder Cyrus Jones Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Pats’ 2016 Second Rounder Cyrus Jones Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery

    Chris Grenham
    via NESN.com