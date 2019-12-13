Andrew Wiggins Trade Rumors: 'No Indication' T-Wolves Are Looking to Deal SF

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There is "no indication" that the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to trade Andrew Wiggins, though there is "belief" around the NBA that the forward could be moved for the right offer, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Wiggins is off to a strong start this season while handling point guard duties, averaging 24.6 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting. He has added 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.

All of those numbers, outside of shooting percentage, would be career-highs over the course of a full season.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, though, Wiggins' performance has not translated into team success. The Timberwolves (10-14) sit 10th in the Western Conference, though they are just one game out of seventh.

Minnesota has made the postseason just once in 15 seasons. They have remained within striking distance through two months, but if the team is unable to find a groove soon, it may look to make moves in order to retool its roster.

Interested teams will have until Feb. 6, the 2020 NBA trade deadline, to make the Timberwolves an offer on Wiggins they can't refuse.

Including this season, the 24-year-old Wiggins has four years and $122.2 million remaining on his contract.