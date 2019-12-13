NBA Rumors: Latest on Kevin Love, Andre Iguodala Trade Buzz and More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The unofficial start to the NBA trade season is nearly here. On December 15, players who were signed in the offseason will be trade-eligible.

One player who has started to generate a fair amount of trade buzz is Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. He is an all-start-type talent, though teams aren't exactly racing to get him because of his $28.9 million salary.

According to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, teams are actually looking to get draft compensation in order to take on Love's contract.

"The Cavs are asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Love, one source with knowledge of the situation said," Lloyd wrote. "But teams are actually asking for a first-round pick from Cleveland just to absorb the final three-and-a-half years on his deal."

With so much time to run on his contract, it may be difficult for Cleveland to move Love without taking on some of his salary as part of the deal. According to Lloyd, the Cavaliers may be able to get a first-round pick, "depending on how much" of that salary they're willing to take back.

Love is averaging 16.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season.

While the Cavaliers are waiting to see how the market for Love develops, the team that employs Love's former teammate, LeBron James, is still waiting to see how things develop with former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The Los Angeles Lakers are widely believed to be a potential landing spot for Iguodala, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason. However, However, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, they're only going to have a shot at him via a trade.

"As much as the Lakers would love for Iguodala to get bought out, I'm told there's no world in which that happens," O'Connor wrote. "The Grizzlies will trade Iguodala—it's only a matter of when and to whom. According to a source, Memphis is open to any type of trade package, including deals that bring back a long-term salary"

Given Los Angeles' lack of tradeable young talent and its inability to trade future first-round picks—teams cannot trade future firsts in consecutive years, per the "Stepien Rule"—the Lakers may be out of luck with Iguodala.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are hoping to get a first-round pick in exchange for Iguodala.

Iguodala has not played this season, as Memphis has kept him away from the court while waiting for its trade window to open.

Another interesting tidbit from Charania involves the New York Knicks and their coaching situation.

New York recently fired head coach David Fizdale, inserting Mike Miller as the interim head coach. While the Knicks aren't likely to replace Miller in-season, there are a few options that would be considered.

"The Knicks want interim head coach Mike Miller to finish the season in the position, but I'm told they have a short list of potential in-season candidates, including Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Tom Thibodeau, should the team's faltering season necessitate another move," Charania wrote.

If the Knicks, who sit at 5-20, continue to slide, they may be prompted to make another coaching change.