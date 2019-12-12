Rams' Jalen Ramsey: Cowboys' Amari Cooper Is One of NFL's Most Underrated WRs

Elsa/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is known for trash-talking his opponents, but he had nothing but praise for his upcoming matchup with Amari Cooper.

Ramsey will likely spend most of his time covering Cooper during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, which made him remember the last time the two played during Ramsey's rookie year in 2016. Cooper, who was with the Oakland Raiders at the time, had just one catch for four yards when guarded by Ramsey, playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the 2016 battle was much different than the box score.

"He was eating me up all game long," Ramsey acknowledged.

The "underrated" label could fit, as Cooper arguably doesn't get the amount of respect that his numbers deserve. He ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,054 receiving yards, while his eight touchdowns rank tied for fourth.

He has three Pro Bowl selections in his first four years, and he has been even more productive in 2019 with career highs of 5.4 receptions and 81.1 yards per game.

Despite these numbers, Cooper is rarely listed as one of the top receivers in the game.

Of course, he will have his hands full Sunday with Ramsey, who has shadowed Julio Jones, Allen Robinson II and JuJu Smith-Schuster, among others, since being acquired by the Rams, per ESPN.

The battle between them could be one of the most important storylines in a matchup of two teams looking to stay in the playoff race in the NFC.