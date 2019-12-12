Cowboys News: Jason Garrett Showed Motivational Highlight Reel Amid 3-Game Skid

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Sometimes a little confidence boost can go a long way.

That's what Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hopes as his team approaches a Week 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, anyway.

Offensive tackle La'el Collins told reporters Thursday that Garrett showed the team a compilation of its best plays from the last two years, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

"It was like a highlight reel," Collins said. "They were all fantastic plays. Everything went well on them, offense and defense. So it just shows the type of team we have, the players we have. It's just putting it all together so that you see what it looks like when we do it the right way."

According to Archer, Garrett included a clip of Cowboys players tackling Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at the goal line in Week 5 last season. Granted, Dallas still lost that game.

Garrett is clearly trying to do anything he can to halt a three-game losing streak.

The Cowboys remain on track to make the playoffs, largely because the NFC East is a complete mess. Dallas is tied at 6-7 with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the teams are set to clash again on Dec. 22 in Philly.

Beating the Rams would provide the Cowboys with a little bit of breathing room ahead of that pivotal game. However, a loss to Los Angeles would open the door for the Eagles to make the playoffs, and Garrett might find himself as the subject of some mockery for his motivational tactic.