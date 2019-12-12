Panthers' Donte Jackson Apologizes for Criticizing HC Perry Fewell vs. Falcons

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson was critical of interim head coach Perry Fewell's defensive play-calling after Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, saying that two touchdown passes for the Falcons were the result of "two horrible calls."

On Thursday, he apologized for those remarks.

"Everybody in the locker room is frustrated. The season is not going how we want it to go," he said, per David Newton of ESPN. "But doesn't give me the right to go out there and say anything about anything. I was totally out of line. Apologetic to my coaches and we're moving on to Seattle. That's our main objective this week."

