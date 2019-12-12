Panthers' Donte Jackson Apologizes for Criticizing HC Perry Fewell vs. Falcons

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2019

El wide receiver de los Falcons de Atlanta Olamide Zaccheaus consigue una recepciÃ³n ante la defensiva del cornerback de los Panthers de Carolina Donte Jackson en la segunda mitad del juego del domingo 8 de diciembre de 2019 en Atlanta. (AP Foto/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson was critical of interim head coach Perry Fewell's defensive play-calling after Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, saying that two touchdown passes for the Falcons were the result of "two horrible calls." 

On Thursday, he apologized for those remarks.

"Everybody in the locker room is frustrated. The season is not going how we want it to go," he said, per David Newton of ESPN. "But doesn't give me the right to go out there and say anything about anything. I was totally out of line. Apologetic to my coaches and we're moving on to Seattle. That's our main objective this week."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cam Newton’s Future Largely Up to How He Feels

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Cam Newton’s Future Largely Up to How He Feels

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Trade Ideas That Could Shake Up the NFL 🤯

    Cam to the Chargers

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Trade Ideas That Could Shake Up the NFL 🤯

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Once Rivals, Seahawks and Panthers Head in Different Directions

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Once Rivals, Seahawks and Panthers Head in Different Directions

    WRAL
    via WRALSportsFan.com

    Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔

    @GDavenport answered your hardest lineup questions for the playoffs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report